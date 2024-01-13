Morris scores late equaliser to rescue point for Luton at Burnley

BURNLEY, England - Carlton Morris scored a controversial last-gasp goal as Luton Town escaped Turf Moor with a precious point against Burnley in a 1-1 Premier League draw on Friday between two sides fighting relegation.

The hosts looked set for victory after Zeki Amdouni's first-half goal. However, Morris headed in the equaliser in the 92nd minute. Burnley protested that Luton's Elijah Adebayo impeded goalkeeper James Trafford, but following a VAR check, the goal stood.

Rob Edwards' Luton are 18th in the standings but level on 16 points with 17th-placed Everton. Burnley are 19th with 12 points, having played one game more than their opponents.

The match was all Luton before Amdouni scored against the run of play in the 36th minute after Wilson Odobert beat his man with a step-over then played the ball across the box for Amdouni to fire home. But Luton fought until the end to salvage a draw. REUTERS