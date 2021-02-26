Mendy strike hands Real away-goal edge

BERGAMO • Ferland Mendy put Real Madrid 90 minutes closer to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday with a late strike that sank 10-man Atalanta 1-0 in Italy.

The Serie A side, into their second Champions League campaign, was playing their first knockout fixture in their Stadio di Bergamo, which underwent renovations last season.

Thousands of fans ignored the Italian team's plea to stay away from the first leg of their last-16 tie, putting up a party atmosphere outside the stadium and a fireworks display. However, Mendy's curling effort from outside the box, which came four minutes from time in the game gave Zinedine Zidane's side the advantage heading into the second leg in Madrid on March 16.

"We didn't have a great game tonight, but the most important thing was the result, scoring away was important for us," said the Frenchman. "It's a very good result against an Atalanta team even at 10, because they defended very well. The tie is open. We are going to have a great return match."

The game was transformed when Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler was harshly sent off in the 17th minute for tripping Mendy on the edge of the penalty area - a decision that Gian Piero Gasperini later slammed.

"The game was ruined," said the Atalanta coach. "I don't know what would have happened 11 against 11. I just got banned for saying something in Serie A, if I say something now, then Uefa will ban me. But this is football suicide.

"Enough of these referees who've never played a game and don't know the difference between a challenge and a foul."

The 13-time European champions were without key man Karim Benzema while their injury list also included Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal. But Real managed to record their fifth straight win in all competitions, leading Zidane to praise his team's resilience.

"It's true there are many casualties, but the players who are here are doing well, committed, every time there is a change we adapt," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE