McDonald's signs three-year sponsorship deal with French soccer's Ligue 1

PARIS - France's top soccer league will become the McDonald's Ligue 1 from July 1 after the U.S. fast food chain signed a three-year sponsorship deal on Thursday.

"First French restaurant chain, present in more than 1,150 towns, with two million meals a day, McDonald's joins the number one show in France," the French League said in a statement on its website.

The League did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

McDonald's will replace Uber's food delivery unit Uber Eats as title sponsor. REUTERS