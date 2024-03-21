McDonald's signs three-year sponsorship deal with French soccer's Ligue 1

FILE PHOTO: A sign for the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, near Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 11:03 PM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 11:03 PM

PARIS - France's top soccer league will become the McDonald's Ligue 1 from July 1 after the U.S. fast food chain signed a three-year sponsorship deal on Thursday.

"First French restaurant chain, present in more than 1,150 towns, with two million meals a day, McDonald's joins the number one show in France," the French League said in a statement on its website.

The League did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

McDonald's will replace Uber's food delivery unit Uber Eats as title sponsor. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top