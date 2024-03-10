Manager Warnock leaves Aberdeen after a month in charge

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Rangers v Aberdeen - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - February 6, 2024 Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 04:57 AM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 04:57 AM

Neil Warnock stepped down as interim Aberdeen manager on Saturday straight after taking the Premiership club into the Scottish Cup semi-finals and barely a month into the job.

Aberdeen were Warnock's 20th team in a managerial career spanning more than four decades, including jobs at Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers.

The 75-year-old replaced the sacked Barry Robson last month. Aberdeen won two cup games under Warnock but none of their six league matches, leaving them 10th in the SPL.

Warnock said his departure was a mutual decision. It came after Aberdeen's 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

"It goes without saying that I had hoped I could have collected a few more league wins along the way but I'm also delighted to have helped the club into the Scottish Cup semi-finals," Warnock said in a statement.

Robson was the fourth manager sacked by Aberdeen in the last four years. REUTERS

