Man United's Varane ruled out for weeks

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 17, 2023 Manchester United's Raphael Varane reacts after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 02:40 AM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 02:40 AM

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane will be out of action for several weeks due to a muscle injury and Jonny Evans will miss the weekend Premier League game at Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Both players were injured in United's 4-3 Premier League loss at Chelsea last week, joining fellow defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines.

Frenchman Varane, 30, is hoping to return before the end of the season and Evans' injury layoff is expected to be short-term, United said.

Erik ten Hag's team, sixth in the table, have been ravaged by injuries to key defenders this season.

Along with Martinez and Lindelof, left back Luke Shaw will be out of action for the next few weeks, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have missed many games and left back Tyrell Malacia has not featured since undergoing knee surgery last year. REUTERS

