Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in contention for Brentford game, Trent Alexander-Arnold out

LONDON – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is in line to feature against Brentford in the English Premier League on Feb 17, but right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out with an injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Feb 16.

Egypt captain Salah, the league's second-highest scorer this season with 14 goals, had picked up a hamstring injury during the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, suffered a recurrence of a knee injury during Liverpool’s 3-1 home win against Burnley on Feb 10. The 25-year-old is also set to miss the League Cup final against Chelsea on Feb 25.

“Mo is back in full training, so that brings him back into contention,” Klopp said ahead of his side’s trip to west London.

“Ibou (Ibrahima Konate) is not suspended any more, Joey (Joe Gomez) is fit again, Conor (Bradley) is back, Ali (Alisson Becker) is back, so that’s all positive. Thiago (Alcantara), no. And Trent not (available).”

The German coach dismissed suggestions that Alexander-Arnold was rushed back after his injury.

“I got the news that there was a discussion we might have forced Trent back because of two setbacks. Nobody wants that and nobody is doing that,” he said.

“The boys were in the moment when they played. They were fit. But the situation told us differently because it happened again. Very unlucky and unfortunate, but it can happen.

“We have to bring the boys back as soon as possible, but never before they are ready.”

Klopp was also asked if midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who remains out after aggravating a hamstring injury, will be fit in time for the League Cup final.

“It’s a super intense period. People think now about the final, absolutely, but before that we have Brentford and Luton (Town), I’m not thinking a second about the final yet,” he said.

“With Dom, it will be around that time (the final). We will see how that exactly works. With Trent maybe a week or two longer, so it’s not great. I would say not sure if Dom has a chance for the final, but maybe. Trent will be after.”

Klopp was full of praise for their next opponents Brentford.

“It is super tricky there... they are well organised, set pieces, cheeky, rhythm breaks and they are good at set pieces which they want. That’s how it is,” he said.

“They are more than just set pieces. They are compact. They are well coached and the atmosphere the stadium creates is really good.

“We have to be at our best to win at Brentford. They’re a smartly coached team.”

Liverpool’s last trip to the Brentford Community Stadium ended in a 3-1 loss in January 2023 and Harvey Elliott is keen to “put things right”.

The English midfielder told Liverpool’s website: “It’s going to be another very hard game. Brentford have great talent and a great game plan, especially at their stadium as well with their home fans behind them.

“It’s not going to be easy... We have to dig deep, we have to use our qualities. Especially what happened last season there, we have to put it right this season and hopefully send our fans away happy.”

The Bees have struggled this season, lying 14th in the league table on 25 points. But their captain Christian Norgaard says it is no surprise manager Thomas Frank remains coveted. The Dane has been linked to Barcelona and Liverpool recently, with both clubs seeking a new man for the hot seat next season.

The midfielder told Viaplay: “There is no doubt that the work he has done here has been fantastic.

“It gives a completely natural recognition that also makes him interesting for bigger clubs than Brentford.” REUTERS