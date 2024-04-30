Leicester seal Championship crown with 3-0 win at Preston

Soccer Football - Championship - Preston North End v Leicester City - Deepdale, Preston, Britain - April 29, 2024 Leicester City's Kasey McAteer celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 05:05 AM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 05:05 AM

PRESTON, England - Leicester City cruised to the Championship title with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Preston North End on Monday.

A goal in each half from Jamie Vardy plus one from Kasey McAteer in the 67th minute sealed the points for the Foxes, who had already secured promotion to the Premier League earlier this week, returning to the top tier after one season.

Leicester have 97 points, seven ahead of Leeds United in second - with both sides having one game left - and third-placed Ipswich Town, who have two matches remaining.

Preston remain 10th with 63 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top