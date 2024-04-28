Late Schlupp equaliser secures 1-1 draw for Palace at Fulham

LONDON - A scorching left-footed finish by Jeffrey Schlupp got Crystal Palace a late equaliser at Fulham, salvaging a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fulham remained 13th with 43 points from 35 matches, one place and three points ahead of Palace, who are unbeaten in their last four matches.

Adam Wharton's pass found Schlupp outside the box in the 87th minute and the Germany-born Ghana international sent the ball crashing into the net from 20 yards out.

Schlupp's second goal in the campaign cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz's first goal since March, which he scored from Timothy Castagne's cross in the 52nd minute with a header from the edge of the six-yard box to give Fulham the lead.

But it was the visitors who had produced the better chances in the first half, nearly taking the lead in the sixth minute when Wharton's through ball sent Michael Olise into the box for an attempt with just the keeper ahead but he shot wide.

Jean-Philippe Mateta also shot wide from eight yards out in the 13th minute when Daniel Munoz found him with a quick cross from the right. Two minutes later, Chris Richards headed a free kick over the crossbar.

Muniz almost scored just before half time when Joao Palhinha's lofted ball found him in the box, but his shot from a tight angle was blocked by keeper Dean Henderson.

After Muniz got the breakthrough, substitute Odsonne Edouard almost got Palace level in the 70th minute when he nutmegged Issa Diop with a low shot but keeper Bernd Leno made a diving save to deny him.

However, Leno barely had any time to react when Schlupp scored soon after.

Fulham visit Brentford next Saturday, while Palace host Manchester United on May 6. REUTERS