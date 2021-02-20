Last year's pain spurs United on

TURIN • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved to see the back of a "difficult spell" and challenged his side to learn from last season's Europa League mistakes after a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in their last-32, first-leg away match on Thursday.

United started strongly in the game - played in Turin due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Spain and Britain - with Bruno Fernandes scoring after 27 minutes.

The Portuguese curled in his second from the edge of the box after 57 minutes. Marcus Rashford added the third seven minutes later before Daniel James made it four in the dying seconds.

United, who won the trophy in 2017 and are among the favourites after dropping down from the Champions League, were beaten by Sevilla in one of three Cup semi-final defeats last term.

"We got nothing out of getting to the semi-final last year," said Solskjaer, whose side are also still in the FA Cup. "Sometimes you can say it isn't worth it but the experience has helped this team. We have to learn on the job.

"The only way to learn from your mistakes is to correct them. The semi-final defeat last season is in the back of our heads and hurts."

The result put an end to a bad spell, when United won just two of their previous six games, but Solskjaer rejected talk that he will make wholesale changes to his side in the return leg at Old Trafford.

"Of course we've got Newcastle (in the Premier League tomorrow) first, but we'll put a strong team out because it's about creating momentum," he said.

Another player who showed signs of his old self was Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale.

The forward scored and delivered an assist for Tottenham in the same game for the first time since April 2013 and manager Jose Mourinho hinted that the Welshman earned himself another playing opportunity with his showing in the 4-1 win against Wolfsberger.

"One of the reasons why he left the pitch by minute 65 was to try to have him available for the next match," said the Spurs boss, suggesting Bale could make his third Premier League start of the season tomorrow, when his side take on West Ham.

REUTERS