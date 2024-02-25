Last-gasp Kane winner sends Bayern 2-1 past Leipzig to snap losing run

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Matthijs de Ligt react after RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko scores their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in action with RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 24, 2024 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal with Thomas Mueller and teammates REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 03:56 AM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 03:36 AM

MUNICH, Germany - Harry Kane struck twice, including a stoppage-time winner, to guide Bayern Munich to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday, snapping a three-game losing run in all competitions and staying eight points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The embattled Bavarians, desperate to end a losing run of two consecutive Bundesliga defeats along with one in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Lazio, concluded a turbulent week on a high after having decided to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

They should have gone in front in the first half when Kane hit the post with a fifth minute header and come close again with a bicycle kick.

Leipzig enjoyed the better start after the break, testing keeper Manuel Neuer repeatedly before Kane drilled in on the quick break after good early work from Jamal Musiala.

Leipzig, battling for a top four finish and a spot in next season's Champions League, had two golden chances with Benjamin Sesko but both times Neuer denied the Slovenian.

The keeper was beaten in the 70th when Sesko's shot took a slight deflection to wrong-foot him.

Kane, however, came to the rescue once more with his 27th league goal of the season, drilling in a powerful low drive to snatch the three points.

Bayern are in second place, eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are top on 61 after their 2-1 win over Mainz 05 on Friday. Leipzig remained fifth on 40. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top