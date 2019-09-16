Lampard keeps seven-goal Abraham on his toes

LONDON • Frank Lampard never doubted Tammy Abraham would make an impact in the Premier League, but has vowed to come down tough if the Chelsea striker allows his current high standards to drop.

The England international's hat-trick in his side's emphatic 5-2 victory at Wolves on Saturday took his tally to seven goals in the last three games and he is now top of the scoring charts with Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero (also on seven).

Having struggled to make an impression in the opening two top-flight games, the 21-year-old is justifying the faith shown in him by the Blues manager, who has made Abraham his first-choice striker.

The former Chelsea midfielder has insisted, though, the challenge the academy product faces now is maintaining his stunning start to the campaign.

"I have confidence in him, and I am prepared to give him chances, but even more now I will be tougher on him because he has shown what he can do," said Lampard. "The moment he wants to come off that, and think goals will drop at his feet will be the moment he will be rested.

"It is important to make sure that he stays on his game. I have competition up there and I don't want to down-talk Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi."

Abraham, capped twice by England in friendly games, was left out of Gareth Southgate's most recent squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, but Lampard believes his recent form means he will be back in contention for a recall.

"With the way he is going, it will obviously put him into that bracket without telling Gareth what to do," he said. "To score seven goals in three games and be top scorer (in the Premier League) and play with the quality of his all-round game.

"He has to keep playing at that level and he will have a great chance I'd suggest."

Nigeria remain hopeful of persuading Abraham to switch allegiance - he remains eligible as he has not played for the Three Lions in a competitive game - although Lampard insisted he could offer no insight into the player's thoughts on his international future.

He added: "I know Tammy's been in England squads before and I'm not surprised Nigeria would want him, but it's a question for him."

Fellow youth-team graduates Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori also netted at Molineux, and their presence in Chelsea's starting line-up was further evidence of his intention to keep giving young players a chance to establish themselves.

While the opportunity to get into the team presented itself after Fifa barred the Europa League winners from signing players in the summer transfer window, Lampard claimed they "deserved it" and the trio "are doing a good job of taking the reins".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE