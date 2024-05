Kylian Mbappe gets ready to say goodbye as PSG digest Champions League exit

PARIS - Kylian Mbappe is set to play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes when they host Toulouse on May 12, in their first outing since being eliminated from the Champions League.

PSG’s hunt for elusive European glory will go on into another year after they went out in the semi-finals to Borussia Dortmund, a 1-0 loss in the May 7 second leg at home sealing a surprise 2-0 aggregate defeat.

It means Mbappe will not get the send-off he had hoped for in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1 and will end his seven-year spell at PSG without ever having won Europe’s elite club competition.

Mbappe informed PSG privately in February of his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old has never said as much publicly though, far less confirmed where he will be going next, but it appears certain that he is bound for Real Madrid.

In the meantime, Mbappe and his current club will hope to finish the season on a high, with PSG still able to complete a clean sweep of domestic honours.

They have already secured the Ligue 1 title, their 10th in the last 12 seasons, and will pick up the trophy after the May 12 game against mid-table Toulouse, which will be their last of the campaign on home turf.

PSG, who have also won the Champions Trophy, France’s equivalent of a Super Cup, will then meet Lyon in the French Cup final in Lille on May 25.

“Not everything is to be chucked in the bin. We still have objectives and a French Cup final to come,” Mbappe told reporters, after the Dortmund defeat.

“We are going to keep working. We will try to win that final and then we will assess how the season went, what was good and what was not so good.”