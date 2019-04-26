Klopp wants 'no regrets'

LONDON • Liverpool will look to finish the season as strongly as possible so that there will be no blame attached to their players even if they do lose out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

The Reds (88 points) trail City by one point with three games to go and manager Jurgen Klopp has every intention to take the title race right down to the wire.

At a press conference ahead of today's clash at home to relegated Huddersfield, he said: "There are three games left, we want to win them. Huddersfield, Newcastle and Wolves. That's the situation.

"If we win it, we win it. If we don't, there are no regrets as long as we give our best.

"If we win our next two games, then the title will be decided on the final match day and that would be pretty special."

His men are looking to win their first league title since 1990 but, regardless of how they finish, he insisted his players would continue to grow and improve as they were far from "the finished article".

The German said: "The club and the people are waiting for a long time for it (the title).

"It's rather surprising because last season, we were 25 points behind (City).

"We have to carry on, but only one team will be champions. However the season ends up, it is only the first step. We will carry on and we will see.

"We don't only play for being champions at the end of the season. Yes, it's a big target and we are pretty close and have a chance, but it's the first time, not the last time."

While his team have to travel to Barcelona for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final next Wednesday, Klopp confirmed he would not be tinkering with his first XI against Huddersfield.

The 51-year-old said: "This will be the last game I overthink anything. I will not push that preparation with a fresh line-up. We have enough time to recover for the next game. Barcelona have nothing to do with Friday night."

He also touched on the Professional Footballers' Association's Team of the Year that was revealed yesterday, claiming more should have been included as "his team are (the) team of the season anyway".

Four of his players - Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane - made the list.

Klopp added: "From my point of view, there could have been four, five, six, maybe seven more players involved.

"The players in the league make the decision so it's the most honest competition of the year.

"Mo (Salah) deserved to be in there, Gini (Wijnaldum) plays an incredible season, Hendo (Jordan Henderson), if it was today, he would probably be in. All the players deserve to be in."

REUTERS

LIVERPOOL V HUDDERSFIELD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am