Kai becomes second Rooney at Man United

LONDON • Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, has signed for Manchester United, the former United and England striker said on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Rooney posted a picture on Instagram alongside his wife Coleen and 11-year-old Kai, who held up a United No. 10 shirt - the number his dad wore for the Premier League club - with his name on the back.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son," Rooney said.

Coleen added on her Instagram account: "Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best."

The Derby player-coach joined United from boyhood club Everton in 2004 and became the club's record scorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances over 13 years at Old Trafford before rejoining Everton in 2017.

Also England's all-time leading scorer with 53 strikes, Rooney moved to Major League Soccer side DC United in 2018 before joining English Championship club Derby in January.

REUTERS