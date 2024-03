Juve held to 2-2 draw by Atalanta after Koopmeiners double

TURIN, Italy - Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in Serie A at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, as goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik were cancelled out by a brace from the visitors' Teun Koopmeiners.

The match unfolded like a rollercoaster, with Koopmeiners striking first, Juve orchestrating a rapid turnaround in four minutes in the second half, only for the Dutch international to level the score in the 75th minute.

Juve, who have won one of their last seven league games, are third on 58 points, one point behind AC Milan in second place, and 17 points behind the runaway leaders Inter Milan.

Atalanta's momentum has also slowed down and they are currently in sixth place with 47 points, having not won in their last four league matches.

Atalanta broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break as Mario Pasalic's free kick found an unmarked Koopmeiners on the edge of the box, who scored with a powerful first-time finish.

Juve equalised after 66 minutes when Cambiaso was played through inside the box and managed to poke the ball behind Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi.

With the backing of enthusiastic home fans who could sense the prospect of a crucial victory, Juve completed the turnaround in the 70th minute when Weston McKennie skilfully chested down a cross, allowing Milik to slot it home from close range.

However, the frenzy was hushed five minutes later when Koopmeiners equalised with a low, angled shot from a through ball, securing a share of the points. REUTERS