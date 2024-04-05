Juve condemn 'discriminatory chants' aimed at McKennie in Italian Cup semi

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - Juventus v Lazio - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - April 2, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Alex Sandro, Manuel Locatelli, Mattia Perin, Weston McKennie and Daniele Rugani celebrate after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 03:33 AM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 03:27 AM

Juventus have condemned the alleged abuse American midfielder Weston McKennie faced from visiting Lazio fans when he came off near the end of Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg.

United States international McKennie set up Dusan Vlahovic for the second goal as Juventus earned a 2-0 lead before he was substituted for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in the 89th minute.

"Juventus take note of the video circulated on social networks ... from which it would emerge the intonation of discriminatory chants coming from the visiting sector and directed at Weston McKennie during his substitution," Juve said.

"Following confirmation of the incident by the player, the club communicates that it has activated all procedures aimed at verifying what happened and will fully cooperate in order to identify the persons responsible," the statement added.

Juventus also shared a black and white picture of McKennie on their social media platforms captioned "Never again."

Reuters has contacted Lazio for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top