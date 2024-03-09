On the Ball

Jurgen Klopp v Pep Guardiola: Farewell to one of the EPL’s greatest rivalries

and
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will face Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on March 10 in what looks to be the final Premier League meeting between the duo. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 04:23 PM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 04:16 PM
This could be the last time. If a meeting in the FA Cup final is still a possibility, Anfield on March 10 will stage the final Premier League meeting between Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. It has been by far the greatest rivalry of the league’s third decade. Only Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal versus Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United can match it; two teams at their apex, each lifting the other’s standards, competing for English football’s greatest honours.

Unlike Wenger and Ferguson, Liverpool v City has not necessarily been a personal duel. The pair are respectful of each, though keep their distance. At times, the Frenchman and the Scot would be right up in each other’s faces. They are friends now, as an aside, and perhaps Klopp and Guardiola will one day spend relaxed time in each other’s company, as those predecessors do.

