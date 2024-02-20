Ivory Coast reward Emerse Fae after unlikely AFCON triumph

ABIDJAN – Emerse Fae was on Feb 19 rewarded for guiding Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title as interim coach by being given the job on a full-time basis.

“Emerse was until now interim coach and has just been confirmed today as full coach,” said Idriss Diallo, the Ivorian federation boss.

The Elephants were facing elimination when they fired veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset in January after winning just one of their three group games.

The next day, results fell the hosts’ way and they squeezed through as the last of the four best third-placed teams. Fae, a former Ivorian international who had never coached before, took over.

The 40-year-old then oversaw an incredible turnaround.

In the last 16, the Ivorians came from behind to beat holders Senegal on penalties. Then, playing much of the match with 10 men, they came from behind to beat Mali in extra time in the quarter-finals.

After beating the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the last four, they came from behind once more to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final and lift the trophy.

“It’s a revenge for me, on football and on life in general, because I had to stop playing at 28 as it was jeopardising my health,” Fae said following the victory.

“Since then, I’ve decided I was going to win every trophy as a manager that I did not win as a player. I had this idea in mind for a very long time.”

In other news, Mali captain Hamari Traore and Senegal winger Krepin Diatta have been suspended for an effective two matches each following their respective tempestuous reactions to exits at the hands of Ivory Coast.

Diatta was incensed over what he perceived to be incorrect calls from the match officials in their last-16 clash.

He described the Confederation of African Football as “corrupt” and was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute which also carried a fine of US$10,000 (S$13,500).

For Traore, he confronted Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel and had to be led away by teammates following a scuffle. He was found guilty of unsporting conduct.

Both players were banned for four games, half of which are suspended for 12 months.

Mali’s football federation received a US$10,000 fine, while the Senegalese and Ivorian federations were fined US$5,000 each.

The next competitive fixtures for Senegal and Mali are a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifiers taking place in June.