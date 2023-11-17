Italy call late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced

Defending champions Italy called up keeper Marco Carnesecchi as a precaution after Guglielmo Vicario experienced fever symptoms ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia, the federation said.

Vicario, who is yet to make his Italy debut, has kept four clean sheets in 12 Premier League games for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has also been enlisted to replace an injured Alessandro Bastoni, the federation added on Thursday.

Italy, who sit third in Group C with 10 points from six games, are looking to pip second-placed Ukraine, who they face on Monday, for a direct qualification. REUTERS

