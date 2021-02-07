I put pressure on myself every day to win: Mourinho

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed suggestions he is under mounting pressure to deliver results and stressed that he is still the right man to end the club's 13-year trophy drought this season.

Spurs suffered their third consecutive Premier League defeat for the first time since Nov 2012 on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

But, when asked whether he was concerned about his future, Mourinho highlighted April's League Cup final against Manchester City - an opportunity for Spurs to lift their first major trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph.

"I put pressure on myself every day," he said. "I don't need others to put pressure on me. So, since 2012 without three defeats in a row? Correct? Since when without a title? Maybe I can give one."

Having led the league at the start of December, Spurs are now 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City (47).

Mourinho said his team must focus on breaking their losing run in today's home match against West Bromwich Albion. He also talked up the resumption of the Europa League this month, with the competition offering an alternative path back into the Champions League if Spurs fail to finish in the Premier League's top four.

"Until the end of the month, we have great motivations in front of us," he said. "But let's focus on West Brom because after three defeats, we have to win."

The Portuguese, 58, was brought to Tottenham to deliver trophies after Mauricio Pochettino's five years in charge ended without silverware despite huge progress.

The Argentinian was sacked in November 2019 after he mustered just 14 points from Tottenham's first 12 games last season. Over the past 12 games, Mourinho has managed just 13.

However, it is not just results but the nature of Tottenham's decline that has some calling for his head.

Fans of a club renowned for attacking football have in recent months been fed a diet of deep defending, with the hope of launching Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on the counter-attack.

"They've forgotten what to do when they get the ball," said Spurs great Glenn Hoddle.

Mourinho's explanation for that lack of goal threat is the loss of the prolific Kane to injury. He remains sidelined today, along with Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso. But, even without Kane he has an array of attacking talent to choose from in Son, Steven Bergwijn, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

As it stands, Mourinho's best is not good enough to satisfy the demands of Tottenham fans.

