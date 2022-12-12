He’s coming home: Stray Qatar cat heads to England after being adopted by City duo

England's Kyle Walker and John Stones will be taking home a stray cat befriended by the team at their training base. PHOTO: REUTERS
DOHA – England’s hopes of lifting the World Cup might have been dashed but Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones did not want to leave Qatar completely empty-handed – hence they will be taking home a stray cat befriended by the team at their training base.

England came up short against France on Saturday, who clinched a gutsy 2-1 quarter-final win.

The cat, who Stones named Dave, will have to spend four months in quarantine before he can be re-united with the City duo.

“He was just there one day, so we’ve just adopted him, me and Stonesy,” Walker told the FA’s official media channel.

“Dave is welcome to the table ... Some people really don’t like the cat, but I love him.”

Centre back Stones added: “First day we got there ... Dave pops out. Every night he sat there waiting for his food.” REUTERS

