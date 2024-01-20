He made us ‘proud’ again: Germany pays emotional tribute to Franz Beckenbauer

MUNICH – Germany said an emotional goodbye to Franz Beckenbauer on Jan 19, with former teammate Uli Hoeness crediting the football legend for making Germans “proud” again.

Beckenbauer, 78, died on Jan 7 in Austria and was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Munich five days later.

The Jan 19 ceremony, which featured leading lights of German football and politics, was open to the public, giving fans a final chance to celebrate the man known as “Der Kaiser” – The Emperor.

Completed for the 2006 World Cup, which Beckenbauer ran as president of the organising committee, Munich’s Allianz Arena was a fitting venue for the public goodbye.

“The Allianz Arena, the most beautiful stadium in the world, would never have been built without Franz,” Hoeness said of the home ground of Bayern Munich, the club Beckenbauer played for from 1964 to 1977.

Despite the chilly conditions, around 20,000 people gathered under blue skies in the Bavarian capital.

The ceremony opened with a rendition of “Con Te Partiro” performed by Munich tenor Jonas Kaufmann.

He ended the event with “Nessun Dorma”, an aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Turandot”, which became the unofficial anthem of the 1990 World Cup. It was sung by the Three Tenors in Rome on the eve of the final which Germany, coached by Beckenbauer, won.

Beckenbauer’s famous No. 5, made of red roses, laid on the green turf of the Allianz, alongside wreaths placed by the biggest clubs in the world including Liverpool and Barcelona.

Born in 1945 in the suburbs of Munich, the peerless Beckenbauer became a national treasure in a Germany still grappling with the legacy of World War II.

Winning national and European titles with Bayern, Beckenbauer’s West Germany captured the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup.

As a coach, he guided the nation to their next World Cup in 1990, before playing a leading if controversial role in securing the 2006 edition on home soil.

The tournament, known in Germany as the “Summer Fairytale”, helped change the nation’s view of itself, six decades after the end of the war.

Hoeness, who played alongside Beckenbauer at Bayern and at an international level, said bringing the World Cup to Germany was Der Kaiser’s “masterpiece”.

“He worked his butt off for years and travelled to the furthest corner of the earth to get the votes for Germany,” the 72-year-old said in an emotional speech.