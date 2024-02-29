Germany women's team clinch Olympic spot with 2-0 win against Netherlands

Feb 29, 2024, 06:38 AM
Feb 29, 2024, 06:38 AM

Germany qualified for this year's Paris Olympics after a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in Heerenveen on Wednesday in the third-place playoff of the women's Nations League.

Klara Buhl's half-volley from close range in the 66th minute and Lea Schueller's header in the 78th sealed the win for Germany, Olympic gold medallists in 2016, who will return to compete at the Games after missing Tokyo 2020.

Spain beat France 2-0 earlier on Wednesday in the Nations League final.

With both already assured of their Olympic spots, goals from Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey earned the world champions victory.

With Japan and Australia claiming Asia's two Olympic spots on Wednesday, only the two African teams remain to be determined in the 12-team field for the Olympic tournament. REUTERS

