Fulham in sanction agreement with Premier League regarding player registrations

Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 PM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 PM

Fulham have reached a sanction agreement with the Premier League following the club's breaches of rules in relation to player registrations, with the punishment including a six-month ban, suspended for one year, from registering academy players.

Fulham have also been handed a fine of 75,000 pounds ($93,877).

The Premier League on Tuesday said the suspended registrations ban commenced on April 15.

"The club will face a six-month ban (suspended for one year) from registering any academy players currently or previously registered," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The sanction agreement has been ratified by three members of the Independent Judicial Panel." REUTERS

