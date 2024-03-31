Fulham fight back from two goals down to earn 3-3 draw at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD - Fulham fought back from a two goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

United took the lead when Oli McBurnie's cross from the left found Ben Brereton Diaz in the box for a quick tap into the net in the 58th minute. Fulham equalised just four minutes later through Joao Palhinha's header off a corner.

McBurnie restored United's lead in the 68th minute, two minutes before Brereton Diaz got his second to make it 3-1. But substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid scored for Fulham in the 86th minute before Rodrigo Muniz got the equaliser three minutes into added time.

United remained bottom of the table with 15 points ahead of Thursday's visit to Liverpool. Fulham, 12th with 39 points from 30 matches, visit Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. REUTERS

