French police search finance ministry tax offices over Neymar transfer -source

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Venezuela - Arena Pantanal, Cuiaba, Brazil - October 12, 2023 Brazil's Neymar during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

PARIS - French police have searched the Finance Ministry's tax administration offices over allegations of favourable treatment granted to football club Paris-Saint-Germain over the transfer of Brazilian star Neymar, a source close to the investigation said.

The source, who confirmed earlier reports of the raid by news outlet Mediapart, added that the raid was part of a bigger investigation.

Mediapart had reported earlier that the suspected favourable tax treatment was given to the club as part of Neymar's 2017 transfer from Barcelona to PSG.

The Economics and Finance Ministry declined to comment.

Paris-Saint-Germain did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top