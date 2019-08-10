Four young stars ready to make their EPL mark

TAMMY ABRAHAM, 21, CHELSEA

Despite helping Chelsea win numerous honours at youth level, academy graduate Abraham has appeared only three times for the first team, having spent the past three seasons out on loan with Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.

Abraham scored 26 goals last term during Villa's promotion-winning Championship campaign.

He will compete with French veteran Olivier Giroud and Belgian Michy Batshuayi to lead the Chelsea attack this term and, in a boost to Abraham's hopes of featuring prominently, he has been given the No. 9 shirt by new boss Frank Lampard.

PHIL FODEN, 19, MANCHESTER CITY

Foden's status as the jewel of England's 2017 Under-17 World Cup-winning team is in danger of being tarnished by his lack of game time at City. The midfielder started just three Premier League games for the treble winners and 10 in all competitions last season .

David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne and new club-record signing Rodri all block Foden's path to more action this term.

But City manager Pep Guardiola calls him "the most talented player I have ever seen in my career as a manager" and has suggested Foden will eventually get his chance.

REISS NELSON, 19, ARSENAL

After an impressive loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last season, the England U-21 winger heads a group of promising young talents emerging from Arsenal's academy that also include midfielder Joe Willock and forward Eddie Nketiah.

An early substitute in last month's pre-season friendly against Lyon, Nelson provided an injection of pace and trickery on the wings and was at the heart of almost every Arsenal attack.

He remains a work in progress, but is confident of imposing himself this term and said fans would be "shocked" to see his progress.

TROY PARROTT, 17, TOTTENHAM

Manager Mauricio Pochettino held Parrott back from joining up with Ireland Under-19s for the European Championship in order to fast-track his development during their Asian tour.

The striker, who started up front against Juventus and Manchester United in pre-season, has scored 20 goals in 29 games at the club's youth level and the Dubliner is versatile enough to also play wide or in the No. 10 role. He featured in several first-team squads in the second half of last season but is yet to make his debut.

