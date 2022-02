While most managers build from the back, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp constructed a formidable team from the front.

He reversed footballing orthodoxy. He had Roberto Firmino, whom he inherited, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in place before he had signed Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Fabinho. His Liverpool could destroy defences long before they had a world-class rearguard themselves.