Former Netherlands player and coach Rijvers dies aged 97

Former Netherlands player and manager Kees Rijvers has died at the age of 97, his former club PSV Eindhoven said on Monday.

Midfielder Rijvers earned 33 international caps and scored 10 goals for the Netherlands from 1946 to 1960, also securing the French Ligue 1 title with Saint-Etienne in 1957.

During his stint as manager of the Dutch national team from 1981 to 1984, he handed international debuts to players such as Frank Rijkaard, Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit.

While in charge of PSV, he won three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Cups and the UEFA Cup in 1978.

"With the death of Kees Rijvers, the club and Dutch football have lost a great icon," the club said in a statement. REUTERS