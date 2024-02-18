Forest beat 10-man West Ham to climb clear of relegation places

Nottingham Forest climbed five points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, as stoppage-time goals in both halves by Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi earned them their first Premier League win since December.

Awoniyi scored five minutes into first-half stoppage time when Nicolas Dominguez's through ball found him in the box. The Nigeria international evaded Nayef Aguerd to send a low left-footed shot into the net.

West Ham, who are winless so far in 2024, were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when Kalvin Phillips was booked twice within three minutes, before Hudson-Odoi's strike sealed the win for the hosts four minutes into added time.

Forest's first win in five league games took them to 15th place with 24 points ahead of their visit to fourth-placed Aston Villa on Feb. 24. West Ham, eighth with 36 points, host Brentford on Feb. 26. REUTERS