Football: Superb Almiron strike sees improving Newcastle beat Everton

NEWCASTLE, England - Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron scored a superb first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win over toothless Everton in their Premier League fixture at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Paraguay international Almiron curled a shot from the edge of the box into the top corner just past the half-hour mark as the sixth-placed home side claimed a fourth win of the campaign and moved to 18 points from 11 games.

It was a third defeat in succession for Everton, who had striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the starting lineup for the first time this season but lacked the quality on the ball to trouble the hosts.

“It is a massive win for us,” Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier told Amazon Prime. “We’ve had a good spell recently and we want to keep pushing up the league and competing at the top of the table.

“We didn’t perform to our best today but we ground out the result.

“Ever since the gaffer (Eddie Howe) has come here, and myself, it has been a positive place to be. We are performing well.

“The last two games not really, but we are still getting the results we want. Long may that continue.”

Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy fired above the crossbar with an early effort from the edge of the box before Calvert-Lewin headed over from a corner from Everton’s only real chance.

Bruno Guimaraes twice shot wide of the post in the minutes after the opener as Newcastle might have gone into halftime with more than a one-goal lead before they ceded the majority of possession in the second period but never looked like conceding.

Newcastle travel to Tottenham Hotspur for their next fixture on Sunday after an increasingly desperate Everton, who are slipping down the table, host Crystal Palace the day before. The Toffees are now 15th with 10 points from 11 games. REUTERS