Football: Salah sets up Egypt win over Uganda who reach last 16

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Egypt's Mohamed Salah curled in a free kick, his second goal of this year's Africa Cup of Nations, to set them on the way to a 2-0 win over Uganda on Sunday (June 30) as they topped their group while their opponents joined them in the last 16.

Ahmed Elmohamady was also on target as Egypt, who had already qualified, completed Group A with a 100 per cent record in their three games and no goals conceded.

Although the result was harsh on Uganda after they dominated the opening half hour, the Cranes went through in second place with four points after Democratic Republic of Congo beat Zimbabwe 4-0. Congo finished with three points and Zimbabwe one.

Uganda also dominated the second half but they simply could not manage to put the ball in the net.