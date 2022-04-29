Football: Rangnick commits to Man United role, despite Austria links

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed he will still take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for the next two years, despite reports the German is set to be announced as Austria manager.

Rangnick has failed to galvanise an under-performing United squad since replacing the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

A 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday (April 28) left the Red Devils still five points adrift of the Premier League top four having played two games more than fourth-placed Arsenal.

Rangnick's initial deal included a two-year consultancy position, but doubt had been cast on his future as he is yet to speak to incoming United manager Erik ten Hag.

Reports in England on Thursday claimed Rangnick could sign a deal to become Austria boss within the next 48 hours.

However, he revealed he has permission from United to marry his consultancy role with another job.

"Let's speak tonight about Manchester United," said Rangnick when asked about his links to the vacant position as Austria manager.

"I can confirm I will definitely continue in my consultancy role. We have definitely agreed now on the content and time of my consultancy role.

"It would leave space for another job, but that is what we agreed in November."

There was little sign of encouragement for Ten Hag from another limp performance as Chelsea failed to make the most of their dominance at Old Trafford.

Marcos Alonso's opener for the Blues was quickly cancelled out by Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half.

But a point does edge Chelsea closer to securing their place in the Champions League next season.

Thomas Tuchel's men move eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with five games remaining.

"If there is one team that deserves to win it's us, but we didn't take it," said Tuchel.

"It's our responsibility to win a game like this when we dominate in all areas of the match. We were not decisive or clinical enough."