Football: Portugal rout Lithuania 5-1 in Euro 2020 qualifiers with 4 goals by Ronaldo

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Portugal's 5-1 win over last-place Lithuania in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Ronaldo scored early in the first half and added three more in the second after the hosts had evened the match before halftime. William Carvalho wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

It was the second consecutive qualifying victory for Portugal after it opened Group B with two straight draws at home. It moved to second place with eight points, five fewer than leader Ukraine. Third-place Serbia, which won 3-1 at Luxembourg, has seven points.

Portugal, the defending European champion, dominated throughout in Vilnius, finishing with 31 total attempts.

Ronaldo, who now has 93 goals in 160 matches with Portugal, opened the scoring with a low shot from the penalty spot in the seventh minute after a handball by a Lithuanian defender following a cross by youngster Joao Felix.

The hosts equalized with a header by Vytautas Andriuskevicius from a corner kick in the 28th, with the ball hitting the post before going in.

Ronaldo's second goal came with a low shot from outside the area that was initially saved by Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus, but the ball bounced off the goalkeeper's back and went backward into the goal in the 62nd.

Ronaldo deflected in a cross by Bernardo Silva three minutes later, then added his fourth with a well-placed shot from inside the area in the 76th before being substituted and applauded by most of the local crowd.

Lithuania was hosting Portugal for the first time. The match was played on artificial turf at the 5,000-capacity LFF Stadium.

Portugal had beaten Serbia 4-2 on Saturday for its first qualifying win. It had drawn its first two Group B matches at home, against Ukraine and Serbia.

On Oct 11, Portugal hosts Luxembourg, while Lithuania visits Ukraine.