Football: Man who attacked Sevilla keeper handed 40-year stadium ban by PSV

EINDHOVEN - A man who attacked Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during PSV Eindhoven’s Europa League match last month has been banned from entering the club’s Philips Stadium for the next 40 years, the Dutch side said on Monday.

The match in Eindhoven was halted during the closing stages after the supporter ran on to the pitch and assaulted Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old supporter was handed a three-month prison sentence, with one month suspended by the East Brabant District Court.

“In addition to the forty-year stadium ban, PSV will initiate proceedings to recover any damages the club incurs from him,” the Eredivisie side said in a statement.

“He has also received a two-year area ban around the Philips Stadium from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“At the time, due to a stadium ban for previous misconduct, he should not have been present at all.”

The man was already serving a national stadium ban until 2026 imposed by the Dutch football association, but PSV said he had entered the ground with a ticket bought by a friend.

Sevilla lost the game 2-0 but advanced to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate score. The record six-times winners of the competition face Manchester United in the quarter-finals next month. REUTERS