SINGAPORE - Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has expressed surprise at the Reds' expensive pursuit of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez and said the club need reinforcements in the middle of the park instead.

Hamann, 48, a guest player for last weekend's Singapore Cricket Club Soccer sevens tournament at the Padang, told The Straits Times on Saturday (June 11): "Am I surprised? Yes, that is so much money for a forward. But I think they need to do something about the midfield.