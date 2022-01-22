Football: Lindelof given time off by Man United after break-in at home

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will miss Saturday's (Jan 22) match against West Ham after his wife and children were forced to hide during a "traumatic" break-in at their home while he was playing in midweek.

The Swedish defender's wife, Maja Nilsson Lindelof, posted on social media that the burglary had taken place during United's 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday.

"I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house," she said on Instagram.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families."

United said they were supporting Lindelof and urged anyone with information to give details to the police.

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken," the club said in a statement.

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support."

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he had given Lindelof permission to miss training on Friday after the incident.

"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son," said the German.

"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

The incident came three weeks after Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo suffered facial injuries when he was assaulted during a break-in at his home.

Rangnick revealed Jadon Sancho could also miss the West Ham match on compassionate grounds after the death of a family member.

"It was an important member of the family, somebody he was very close to all his life," he said.

"I have to wait and see, speak to him before training and after training and then take the decision if he will be available for tomorrow."