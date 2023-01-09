Football: Leeds survive Cardiff scare in FA Cup

LONDON - Leeds narrowly avoided an embarrassing FA Cup third round exit against second tier Cardiff as Sonny Perkins’ stoppage-time equaliser capped a stirring fightback from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

After Premier League sides Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth crashed out against lower-league opposition on Saturday, Leeds were in danger of becoming the latest victims of the FA Cup’s famed ability to produce memorable giant-killings.

Jesse Marsch’s team were rocked by first-half goals from Jayden Philogene-Bidace and Sheyi Ojo in rain-lashed south Wales.

But Cardiff, languishing just above the Championship relegation zone, were unable to hold on to their lead as Rodrigo got one back, then missed a penalty, before Perkins netted with seconds left to force a replay.

On an equally filthy afternoon in 2002, Leeds’ previous FA Cup trip to Cardiff had ended ignominiously.

Leeds were flying high at the top of the Premier League after reaching the Champions League semi-finals the previous season, while Cardiff were mid-table in the third tier.

Yet the Bluebirds upset the odds with a famous 2-1 victory in a febrile third round encounter dubbed the ‘Battle of Ninian Park’ after fans clashed on the pitch at the final whistle, while Cardiff’s chairman Sam Hammam rowed with Leeds boss David O’Leary.

Losing to supposedly inferior teams in the FA Cup has become something of an unwanted habit for Leeds since then, with Crawley, Newport, Sutton, Rochdale, Histon and Hereford enjoying memorable upsets against them.

It looked like being another chastening exit for Leeds after a costly blunder from the visitors in the 24th minute.

Pascal Struijk waited for Leeds keeper Joel Robles to claim a long pass, but the ball ran through to Mark Harris.

Although Harris’s effort was saved by Robles, Philogene-Bidace was on hand to slot into the empty net.