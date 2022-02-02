Football: 'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

BARCELONA (AFP) - "It's Auba time!" declared Barcelona on Wednesday (Feb 2), as they signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a free agent.

The club's tweet also included a video of the player declaring "I'm here Barcelona fans! Forca Barca!"

"The player will sign a contract until June 30, 2025," said the Spanish La Liga club on their website, adding that the deal for the 32-year-old included a €100 million (S$152.5 million) buyout clause.

"I'm very happy, very happy to be here and I'm already looking forward to being on the pitch," Aubameyang told the Barca website.

Barcelona are "one of the biggest clubs in the world and that is why I have signed for Barca".

His previous club, English Premier League team Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang. That cleared the way for the striker, who was already in Spain, to sign for Barcelona as a free agent outside the transfer window which closed on Monday night.

"It was a very long day, but in the end I'm here, I'm looking forward to it and I'm very happy," he said.

French-born Aubameyang is, like his father Pierre, a Gabon international. His mother was born near Madrid before moving to France as a child.

"I'm very proud especially because my family is Spanish by my mother's side," said Aubameyang.