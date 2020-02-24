Football: Felix back on target as Atletico beat Villarreal to go third

MADRID (REUTERS) - Atletico Madrid's record signing Joao Felix scored for the first time in the league for almost five months as his side beat Villarreal 3-1 at home on Sunday (Feb 23) to climb back into the top-four in La Liga.

The 20-year-old, who Atletico signed from Benfica for 126 million euros ($136.62 million) last year, had missed most of the last month through injury but came off the bench to score his side's third goal after Paco Alcacer had given Villarreal an early lead.

Argentine forward Angel Correa pulled Atletico level shortly before halftime while captain Koke put them in front in the 64th minute before substitute Felix rubber-stamped the win with a low shot from just outside the area 10 minutes later.

The win followed Atletico's impressive 1-0 victory at home to Champions League holders Liverpool in Tuesday's last-16 first leg and took Diego Simeone's side into third in the standings, level with fourth-placed Sevilla on 43 points after 25 games.