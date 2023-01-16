Football: Don’t deny it, Arsenal are now title favourites

One can snigger at Arsenal summer signing Gabriel Jesus missing out for months through injury, or laugh at Chelsea gazumping them to a much-needed deal for one of Europe’s wonderkinds in Mykhailo Mudryk.

But with almost half the season now gone, rivals and critics alike cannot deny that Arsenal are now title favourites.

The Gunners emphatically underlined their English Premier League title credentials in the north London Derby on Sunday after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on their own patch.

The result, coupled with champions Manchester City’s own derby disappointment after a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday, leaves Mikel Arteta’s side now eight points clear of the champions with 20 of their 38 league matches left to play.

He told Sky Sports after the match: “Obviously it’s not what you want at your own stadium, especially against a rival. But it is what it is. They are a very good side, they are top for a reason. We just have to move on.”

The Premier League crown may be some distance away, but Arsenal are clearly the kings of London this term.

The Gunners, who last won the league in 2003-04, have now won all seven of their London derbies in the Premier League this season, keeping clean sheets in all four away fixtures.

They opened the scoring in just the 14th minute when Bukayo Saka beat Ryan Sessegnon down the right and sent a ball goalwards. It took a slight deflection off the Spurs wing-back and somehow confounded goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to fumble it into his own net.

It was the French World Cup winner’s first own goal in his 354-game Premier League career. His clanger was in stark contrast to Arsenal’s significantly more callow custodian Aaron Ramsdale, who made several smart stops to deny Spurs.

Such was Spurs’ frustration with him that a fan appeared to kick out at him after the final whistle when he went to retrieve his water bottle following a spat with Richarlison.

Asked about the incident, he told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans gave me some throughout the game. I was giving some back. The people I did give it to greeted it in sportsmanlike terms but one fan tried to give me a little punch on the back.

“It is a shame as it is just a game of football at the end of the day. Both sets of players tried to bring me away but thankfully nothing too drastic happened.”

Ramsdale’s first intervention came four minutes later when Sessegnon, run ragged by an effervescent Saka, threaded an unexpected reverse pass to Son Heung-min deep in the box, but his shot was parried by the legs of the England goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old also saved a Harry Kane header just before the break and an even better chance by the England captain five minutes after half-time. Soon after, he also stopped a Sessegnon strike after he barrelled his way into the box.

Before all that though, Arsenal gave Spurs their now-customary two-goal deficit to try and recover from in the 36th minute.

Lloris, frustrated with the lack of passing options, launched a hopeful punt upfield but it was easily dealt with by the Gunners, who yet again unleashed Saka down the right.

He drove forward before laying the ball back to captain and conductor Martin Odegaard, who scored with a low drive from outside the box.

Spurs were much improved in the second half, but this Gunners side were not going to blow a two-goal lead in a north London Derby.

They even managed to prevent one of the near certainties in English football as they stopped Kane from adding to his 14 goals in 18 north London derby appearances.

Defending champions City are up ahead in a month’s time but surely those who said it was too early to take Arsenal’s title tilt seriously – including Arteta hmself – must start singing a different tune now.