Football: Daniel Maldini continues family tradition at AC Milan but has to wait for first start

MILAN (AFP) - Daniel Maldini is continuing the family tradition at AC Milan, as the teenage son of club legend Paolo and grandson of Cesare was called up to the senior squad for the first time for Saturday's (Nov 23) 1-1 Serie A draw against Napoli.

The 18-year-old, however, will have to wait for his first start as he remained on the bench at the San Siro for the seven-time European champions.

An attacking midfielder, Maldini, who had already participated in Milan's summer tour and was on the junior team, recently extended his contract until 2024.

He is the third generation to play for the 18-time Serie A champions.

His grandfather Cesare, who died in 2016 at age 84, played for 12 seasons, winning four league titles and the European Cup, and also coached the team twice in 1973-1974 and 2001.

His father Paolo - considered among the best defenders ever - holds the record for matches played in Serie A with 647, all for the club, winning seven Scudetto and five Champions League trophies.

The 51-year-old is now technical director of the northern Italian side, who are currently struggling 13th in the league and are a whopping 21 points behind leaders Juventus.