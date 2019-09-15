Football: Chelsea's Abraham hits hat-trick in 5-2 win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON. England (REUTERS) - In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored a superb hat-trick as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 in their Premier League clash on Saturday (Sept 14), spoiling the home side's celebration of the 130th anniversary of their Molineux Stadium.

The game burst into life just past the half-hour mark when Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori's dipping drive from outside the box wrong-footed Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio and flew into the net to give the visitors the lead.

Abraham struck his first goal three minutes later, making the most of the advantage granted by referee Graham Scott to take a touch and swivel before firing home, and he headed a second before halftime to send his side into the break 3-0 up.

The Chelsea academy product, who has spent spells on loan at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, completed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half before limping off and being replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the 77th minute.

Wolves pulled a goal back in the 69th when Romain Saiss' header went in off Abraham for an own goal and striker Patrick Cutrone bundled home another in the 85th, five minutes before Mason Mount fired home Chelsea's fifth to complete the rout.

Chelsea, who host Liverpool next week, are up to sixth on eight points while Wolves, who visit Crystal Palace looking for their first win of the season, are 19th on three points.