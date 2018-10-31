Football: Chelsea coach Marco Ianni fined by FA over Mourinho touchline row

LONDON (REUTERS) - Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was fined £6,000 (S$10,000) by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday (Oct 30) for his exuberant celebrations after a 96th-minute equaliser secured the Londoners a 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.

Ianni admitted an FA charge of "improper conduct" after his celebration in front of the opposition bench sparked an altercation with United manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed he apologised to Mourinho after the match and Ianni was later sent to do the same.

Following the incident, Mourinho was "formally reminded of his responsibilities" by the FA, although the Portuguese escaped a charge for his part in the row.