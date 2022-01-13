Football: 'Caged lion' Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

MILAN (AFP) - Alexis Sanchez said he felt like a "caged lion" after his last-gasp striker won the Italian Super Cup for Inter Milan in Wednesday's (Jan 12) dramatic 2-1 extra-time triumph over old rivals Juventus.

With penalties looming at the San Siro, Sanchez poked home from close range in the 121st minute of a gruelling contest to hand Simone Inzaghi his first trophy since arriving at Inter to replace Antonio Conte in the summer.

Chile forward Sanchez, who has started just four matches this season, was submerged by celebrating teammates as he charged to the sidelines to celebrate his winner, which came after Lautaro Martinez's first-half penalty had levelled Weston McKennie's opener for Juve.

"That's what great players are like, the more we play, the better we feel," Sanchez told Mediaset.

"I feel like a caged lion, if they let me play I'm a beast."

The win continues Inter's sparkling form, with eight wins from their last eight matches in Serie A, which they lead by a point from city rivals AC Milan.

For Juventus, meanwhile, it was another disappointment in a season which had looked like it was getting on track in recent months after an inconsistent opening.