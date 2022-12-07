Football: Brazil's Jesus undergoes surgery on return to Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus suffered a right knee injury while playing for Brazil against Cameroon in the Qatar World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

LONDON - Arsenal’s Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery for a right knee injury sustained while playing for the national team at the Qatar World Cup, the Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Jesus was forced off during Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their final Group G match. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

“Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme,” Arsenal said, without giving details of when the 25-year-old may return.

“Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for the Gunners in all competitions this season following his move to London from Manchester City. REUTERS

More On This Topic
World Cup: ‘We’re dreaming of the title,’ says Neymar after Brazil reach quarter-finals
World Cup: Yellow the new black as World Cup fashion sweeps Brazil

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top