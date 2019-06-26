Football: Benin hit back to draw with Ghana after bizarre red card

ISMAILIA, Egypt (REUTERS) - Underdogs Benin hit back to secure a 2-2 draw with 10-man Ghana after the Black Stars had a player sent off for time-wasting in bizarre circumstances at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday (June 25).

Michael Pote gave Benin a shock second-minute lead in the Group F match before goals from brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew put Ghana 2-1 ahead at halftime.

But Ghana were stunned in the 55th minute when defender John Boye, already booked, stepped up to take a free kick inside his own half, moved away to let a team mate take it and was given a second yellow card.

Pote then equalised for Benin with his second of the night in the 64th minute, diverting a low shot into the net after a short corner.

Following the opening round of games, Cameroon top the group with three points following their 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau earlier on Tuesday.