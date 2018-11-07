Football: Atletico snap Dortmund's unbeaten run with 2-0 Champions League win

MADRID (REUTERS) - Atletico Madrid dominated Borussia Dortmund to win 2-0 in their Champions League Group A match on Tuesday (Nov 6), exacting some revenge for last month's heavy loss in Germany and snapping their opponents' unbeaten run this season.

Saul Niguez fired the hosts ahead in the 33rd minute and Antoine Griezmann added another in the 80th in a one-sided match that ended Dortmund's 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The result lifted Atletico to nine points, level with leaders Dortmund, with two games left in the group stage.

Belgium's Club Bruges are third on four points after beating AS Monaco 4-0 earlier on Tuesday with the top two advancing to the knockout stage.

Dortmund, who face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, found themselves on the backfoot from the start with Diego Simeone's team eager to make amends for their 4-0 demolition in Dortmund last month. The injury-hit Spaniards, missing several regulars including captain Diego Godin and Koke, still packed a considerable punch, and Angel Correa tested keeper Roman Buerki early on.

With Dortmund opting to defend in numbers rather than attack, the breakthrough for Atletico came when Saul fired in to complete a swift move that had split open the German defence.

Dortmund, the last German team to win a Champions League game at Atletico in their title-winning 1996-97 season, were in disarray and Saul went close to a second goal in the 41st minute, firing narrowly wide.

Buerki rescued Dortmund twice more before the visitors were saved by the halftime whistle.

The Swiss then denied Correa again on the hour before Dortmund had a rare chance of their own with substitute Raphael Guerreiro's header.

Atletico captain Griezmann put the result beyond doubt when he broke free, charging into the box and slipping the ball past Buerki to seal victory on his 50th Champions League appearance.