Football: Arsenal's Saka leaves England camp due to Covid-19

Bukayo Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George's Park since March 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka has tested positive for Covid-19 and has left the England training camp, the English FA said on Thursday (March 24).

Saka had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George's Park since Wednesday and has now returned home, the FA added.

England will play friendlies against Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium, having qualified for the 2022 World Cup back in November.

"No further replacements are planned with a squad of 24 in place for the forthcoming fixtures," the FA said.

More On This Topic
Football: Chelsea coach Tuchel tests positive for Covid-19
Football: PSG's Argentina star Messi, three others test positive for Covid-19 and set to miss two games

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top