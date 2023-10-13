FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 FIFA president Gianni Infantino is seen after Spain won the World Cup final REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote to the heads of the Israel and Palestine Football Associations on Friday, offering his condolences over the "horrendous violence" in the past week in a conflict that has taken over 2,700 lives so far.

Infantino's letter comes after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin also wrote to the head of the IFA to express his condolences.

"I would like to express... our deepest condolences to the Israel Football Association and the Palestine Football Association, in light of the horrendous violence that has been occurring over the past days," Infantino wrote.

Both FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA have not made any public statements about the conflict. REUTERS

